Instem (LON:INS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $819.51

Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 819.51 ($11.06) and traded as low as GBX 748.55 ($10.10). Instem shares last traded at GBX 760 ($10.25), with a volume of 25,420 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £164.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 836.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 819.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

About Instem (LON:INS)

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Instem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.