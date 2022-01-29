Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,264.83

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,264.83 ($17.06) and traded as low as GBX 1,103 ($14.88). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 1,134 ($15.30), with a volume of 793,262 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.86) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($17.13) to GBX 1,325 ($17.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,321.67 ($17.83).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 8.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,193.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,264.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

