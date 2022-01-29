Brokerages Set Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) PT at $23.86

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GCTAF shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €22.50 ($25.57) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. 1,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $43.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.