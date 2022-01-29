International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,777 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.22% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $71,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

IFF opened at $130.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average of $145.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

