Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Price Target at $109.17

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after acquiring an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DY traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.53. 154,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.