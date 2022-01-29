Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,564 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

