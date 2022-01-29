Analysts Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Post $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 219.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SLGL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. 16,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,466. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $135.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

