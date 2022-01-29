Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman updated its FY22 guidance to $24.50-$25.10 EPS.

NYSE NOC traded up $6.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.20. 920,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $380.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.05. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northrop Grumman stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $627,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.25.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

