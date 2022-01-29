Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY22 guidance to $9.25-9.65 EPS.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.70. 2,316,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,113. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.31. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.