ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Reaches $285,422.50

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $285,422.50 and approximately $1,051.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007492 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 254.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001155 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

