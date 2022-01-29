UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.30 billion and $4.14 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $3.46 or 0.00009245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00289554 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001017 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

