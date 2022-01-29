Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,670 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $45,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $11,082,000. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 7.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $214.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

