AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 210.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

