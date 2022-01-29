12,349 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.1% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $158.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

