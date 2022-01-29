Rinet Co LLC Buys 1,309 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 291,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after buying an additional 150,081 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.93 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

