Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $14,805,000. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $312.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.01.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

