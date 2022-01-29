Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $4,248,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,883 shares of company stock valued at $66,189,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Shares of CVX opened at $130.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.64 and a 200-day moving average of $109.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

