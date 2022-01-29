Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,967 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

