Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period.

IYC stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51.

