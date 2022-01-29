Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $144.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

