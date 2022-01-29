Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $12,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 27.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after buying an additional 963,095 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 211,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 94.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,651,000 after buying an additional 1,946,335 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FBP opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.