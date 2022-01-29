KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,224 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $41.20 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

