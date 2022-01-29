Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $13.57 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,220,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVR by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,150,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $5,206.97 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,330.00 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,574.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,225.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,252.40.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

