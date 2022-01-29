Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,708 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $45.38 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

