Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,666,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,478,609,000 after buying an additional 339,798 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 33.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $103.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

