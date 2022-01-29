Fort L.P. Sells 61 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 63.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

FICO stock opened at $493.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $415.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.47. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

