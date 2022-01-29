Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simmons First National stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,321 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

