Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Down 94.3% in January

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

THMG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,694. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Thunder Mountain Gold has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Thunder Mountain Gold had a negative net margin of 84.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

