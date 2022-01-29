Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Short Interest Update

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 929.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Talon International stock remained flat at $$0.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,040. Talon International has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Talon International Company Profile

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

