Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.28

Shares of Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.28 and traded as high as $17.50. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $81.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.59%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Peoples Financial’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

About Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.