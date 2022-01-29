Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Isoray shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 504,208 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Isoray by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,070 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 134,843 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 4,807.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 508,465 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 300.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,229 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

