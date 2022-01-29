Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT at $449.43

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $447.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.04. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $276.00 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $4,343,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

