Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). Resonant posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 157.03% and a negative net margin of 1,508.74%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 301,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,714. Resonant has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $84.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,134 shares of company stock valued at $173,196 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $5,339,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

