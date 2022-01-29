Fort L.P. Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 686.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

NYSE KR opened at $43.47 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

