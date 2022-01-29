Fort L.P. Has $436,000 Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 23.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Seagen by 0.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.25.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,323 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $198,251.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 461,115 shares of company stock worth $74,621,821 over the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $127.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average is $158.59. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.