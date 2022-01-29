The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $75,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $36,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX opened at $561.14 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $481.05 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $674.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

