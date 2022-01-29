Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 928,514 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $38,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

NYSE:TPH opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $28.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.