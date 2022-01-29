Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $118,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,225,000 after purchasing an additional 591,920 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter worth $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 82.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at $286,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,312 shares of company stock worth $4,113,806 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 120.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

