Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,298 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $18,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amcor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 35.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after buying an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amcor by 189.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,665,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after buying an additional 1,090,275 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

