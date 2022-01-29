Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,442 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,588,236 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,159 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after purchasing an additional 54,027 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP opened at $33.05 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

