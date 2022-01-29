Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stake Increased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 179.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 868,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,402 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 68.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

