Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Position Reduced by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 105.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Avalara by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 127,696 shares during the period. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,115,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,853,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Avalara by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $754,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $103.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

