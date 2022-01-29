Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%.

NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,684. The company has a market capitalization of $504.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

