Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Announces Earnings Results

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 48,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $475.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.08. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Capstar Financial by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Capstar Financial by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capstar Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

