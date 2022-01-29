STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

STM traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $45.46. 5,794,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STMicroelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of STMicroelectronics worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

