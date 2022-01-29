Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR) was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 129,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 199,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Clean Air Metals Company Profile (CVE:AIR)

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Air Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Air Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.