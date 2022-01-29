Brokerages Set Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) PT at €176.88

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €176.88 ($200.99).

Several research analysts recently commented on AFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, December 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up €2.05 ($2.33) on Wednesday, hitting €141.25 ($160.51). The company had a trading volume of 141,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.69. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €117.20 ($133.18) and a twelve month high of €202.00 ($229.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €169.51 and a 200-day moving average of €177.18.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

