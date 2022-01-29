Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Voya Financial has increased its dividend payment by 1,637.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $67.37 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.80.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VOYA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 187,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

