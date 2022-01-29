SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

Shares of STOT stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

