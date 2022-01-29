Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TER. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.68.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.44.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

